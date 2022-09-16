Iermak and Zaluzhny discussed with Sullivan and Milley needs of AFU to continue de-occupation

The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, General Valery Zaluzhny, and the Head of the Office of the President, Andriy Yermak, held a telephone conversation with the National Security Advisor to the US President, Jacob Sullivan, and the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Mark Milley.

This is stated by Censor.NЕТ with reference to рress service of President.

"The interlocutors discussed measures taken by the Ukrainian side to de-occupy its territories. Jacob Sullivan and Mark Milley congratulated Ukraine on the success of the counteroffensive operation in the Kharkiv region, which resulted in the liberation of almost 400 towns and villages. The parties discussed in detail the provision and needs of the AFU for the de-occupation of Ukrainian territories," the report said.

In addition, Iermak "stressed the Russian missile and terrorist strikes on civilian infrastructure on the territory of Ukraine. According to him, the country must receive reliable security guarantees as soon as possible to prevent further aggression."

