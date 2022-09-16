Due to defeat in Kharkov region, Kremlin announces all-Russian recruitment and strengthens covert mobilization - ISW

After the successful counteroffensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the defeat of Russian troops in the Kharkiv region, the Russian authorities are intensifying covert mobilization and recruitment for the war in Ukraine.

This is stated by Censor.NЕТ with reference to data of Institute for the study of war (ISW).

Ukrainian forces continue counterattacks in eastern Ukraine, increasing pressure on Russian positions and logistics lines in eastern Kharkiv, northern Luhansk and eastern Donetsk oblasts.

In this regard, analysts suggest that Russian forces in eastern Ukraine will probably find it difficult to hold their lines of defense if Ukrainian forces continue to advance further east.

The Kremlin is responding to the defeat in Kharkiv region by strengthening covert mobilization, rather than imposing conditions for general mobilization.

Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov called on all federal subjects to begin "self-mobilization" and not to wait for the Kremlin to declare martial law.

Kadyrov said that each subject of the Russian Federation must prove its readiness to help Russia by recruiting at least 1,000 servicemen. Some governors supported such a call. And Russia-appointed head of occupied Crimea Sergei Aksyonov announced the formation of two volunteer battalions on the peninsula to support Kadyrov's calls.

In addition, as ISW notes, the defeat in the Kharkov region prompted the Kremlin to announce a nationwide recruitment drive.

The Russian authorities have probably abandoned their efforts to protect individual federal subjects from recruitment, which could increase social tension.

Read more: Kadyrov urged Russian governors not to wait for Kremlin’s decision on martial law and to start "self-mobilization"

Key conclusions of ISW experts: