Ukrainian defenders repulsed attacks of occupants in six settlements, - AFU General Staff

Defense forces of Ukraine successfully repelled attacks in the areas of Odradivka, Zaitseve, Bakhmut, Vesela Dolyna, Avdiivka and Novomykhailivka.

This is stated in the operational information of the General Staff of the Armed Forces as of 06:00 on 16.09.2022 regarding the Russian invasion

Thus, the two hundred and fifth day of heroic resistance of the Ukrainian nation to the large-scale Russian invasion has begun.

The enemy continues to focus its efforts on disrupting the active actions of our troops in certain directions, maintaining the temporarily captured territories and attempts to completely occupy the Donetsk region.

The enemy is shelling our positions along the contact line, is trying to take measures to regroup troops in separate directions, conducts aerial reconnaissance. There remains the threat of air and missile strikes throughout the territory of Ukraine.

The enemy strikes residential areas and civilian infrastructure objects, violating the norms of International Humanitarian Law, laws and customs of war. Over the past day, the infrastructure of more than 30 settlements has been damaged by air and missile strikes and the use of anti-aircraft missiles by the enemy. In particular, Kostyantynivka, Druzhkivka, Kupyansk, Siversk, New York, Maryinka, Gulyaipole, Myrne and Veliky Artakove.

The enemy launched 11 missile strikes, 15 air strikes and fired 96 rocket-propelled artillery strikes at objects on the territory of Ukraine.

The situation has not changed on the Volyn and Polissya directions.

In other directions, the enemy fired at the infrastructure from tanks and artillery of various types:

in the Siversk direction - in the area of the settlement of Luhivka, Sumy region;

in the Kharkiv direction, in particular from the territory of the Russian Federation - in the area of Hoptivka, Kozacha Lopan, Mala Vovcha, Zybiny and Strelcha;

in the Slavyansk direction - Dvorichna and Horokhovatka;

in the Kramatorsk direction – Pryshyb, Tetyanivka, Kryva Luka, Ozerne, Piskunivka, Raihorodok, Starodubivka, Bilogorivka, Siversk, Rozdolivka and Spirne;

in the Bakhmut direction - New York, Lyman, Mykolaivka Druga, Zaitseve, Odradivka, Soledar, Bakhmut, Bakhmutske, Yakovlivka and Vesele;

In the Avdiivsk direction - Maryinka, Krasnohorivka, Pervomaiske, Avdiivka and Vodyane.

The enemy did not conduct active operations in the Novopavlivka and Zaporizhzhia directions. Fired along the entire contact line.

In the South Bug direction, enemy artillery fire was recorded along the entire line of contact. In addition, the occupants conducted aerial reconnaissance UAVs and carried out 34 operational-tactical aircraft sorties to strike the territory of Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions.

The enemy is attempting to conceal massive casualties after the Defense Forces' fire strikes on Russian troop concentrations. As a result of effective high-precision strikes in the areas of Kherson, Vasilievka, Perevalsk and other settlements, the corpses of Russian soldiers were taken out in overcrowded trucks.

Over the past 24 hours, to support the actions of ground groups, the aviation of the Defense Forces carried out 18 strikes on places of concentration of the enemy's manpower and equipment. Thirteen strongholds, areas where weapons and military equipment were amassed and five positions of air defence complexes were confirmed to have been hit. The enemy's losses are being verified.

Anti-aircraft defense units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed two UAVs of the occupants in different directions.

Units of the Rocket Forces and artillery exerted fire on three areas of concentration of the enemy's manpower and combat equipment. The enemy's logistics nodes and pontoon crossings were also hit.