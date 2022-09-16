Total Russian combat losses since start of war have been about 54,050 personnel, 216 helicopters, 2,199 tanks, 1,302 artillery systems and 4,690 armored vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

The Russian invaders, who invaded the territory of Ukraine, continue to suffer losses. As of the morning of September 16, the loss of enemy personnel is approximately 54,050.

This is stated by Censor.NЕТ with reference to press center of AFU General Staff.

As noted, total enemy combat losses from 24.02 to 16.09 are estimated at:

personnel - about 54050 (+200) persons eliminated

tanks - 2,199 (+6) pcs,

armoured combat vehicles - 4690 (+8) units

artillery systems - 1302 (+7) units

multiple rocket launchers - 312 (+1) units

air defence means - 168 (+1) units

aircrafts - 250 (+0) units

helicopters - 216 (+1) units,

operational-tactical UAVs - 908 (+0),

cruise missiles - 233 (+0),

ships/boats - 15 (+0) units,

motor vehicles and tankers - 3,550 (+28) units

special equipment - 121 (+1).

"The enemy suffered the greatest losses in the Bakhmut and Donetsk directions. The data is being clarified," the report says.