Explosions are heard in Kherson: Russian media report strike near "administration". VIDEO

Explosions are heard in temporarily occupied Kherson.

This is stated by Suspilnе, reports Censor.NЕТ.

Your browser does not support HTML5-video

At the same time, Russian propagandists from RIA News stated that at least five missiles fell near the building of the so-called "administration".

Also, according to Russian propaganda, there were injuries and deaths as a result of the strike.

Read more: Explosions are heard in Kherson