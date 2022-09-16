ENG
explosion (1162) war (20077) shoot out (8656) Kherson (727)

Explosions are heard in Kherson: Russian media report strike near "administration". VIDEO

Explosions are heard in temporarily occupied Kherson.

This is stated by Suspilnе, reports Censor.NЕТ.

At the same time, Russian propagandists from RIA News stated that at least five missiles fell near the building of the so-called "administration".

Also, according to Russian propaganda, there were injuries and deaths as a result of the strike.

