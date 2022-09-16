Law enforcement officers discovered at least 10 torture chambers in occupied territories of Kharkiv region

The head of the National Police Ihor Klymenko says that ten places where occupants tortured Ukrainians were discovered in Kharkiv region. One of them was on the territory of Balakliia police department.

This is stated by Censor.NЕТ with reference to Іnterfax-Ukraine.

"Today I can talk about the presence of at least ten torture chambers on the territory of populated areas (Kharkiv region). Two torture chambers are in Balaklia," said Klymenko.

Over the past week, Ukrainian law enforcement officers opened 204 criminal proceedings related to war crimes committed by the occupiers.

