ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube RSS
7454 visitors online
News War in Ukraine Russian aggression against Ukraine War
699 1
war (20090) Kharkiv region (1050) demining (146) de-occupation (232)

Deoccupied settlements of Kharkiv region are planned to be demined in month or two

News Censor.NET War in Ukraine

харківщина

The de-occupied settlements of the Kharkiv region are planned to be demined in two months. However, the cleaning of the entire territory will continue until next year.

As Censor.NET reports with reference to RBC-Ukraine, the head of the National Police Ihor Klymenko told about this during a briefing.

"Regarding the housing stock, I think we should be in time (demining. - Ed.) before the severe cold. We are trying to work as quickly as possible. I think that we will demine populated areas in a month or two. Dozens of populated areas that need to be entered." - he declared.

At the same time, the clearing of the entire vacated territory, including the fields, will continue until the spring of next year.

Read more: Russia is committing genocide and must be held accountable, - Kuleba

 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET in GoogleNews
 
 