Deoccupied settlements of Kharkiv region are planned to be demined in month or two

The de-occupied settlements of the Kharkiv region are planned to be demined in two months. However, the cleaning of the entire territory will continue until next year.

As Censor.NET reports with reference to RBC-Ukraine, the head of the National Police Ihor Klymenko told about this during a briefing.

"Regarding the housing stock, I think we should be in time (demining. - Ed.) before the severe cold. We are trying to work as quickly as possible. I think that we will demine populated areas in a month or two. Dozens of populated areas that need to be entered." - he declared.

At the same time, the clearing of the entire vacated territory, including the fields, will continue until the spring of next year.

