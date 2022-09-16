Putin is waging war not only against Ukraine, but against all Western democracies, he will not win this fight, - President of Bundestag Bas

The countries of the "Group of Seven" will continue to provide Ukraine with unlimited support, including military support, in its struggle against the Russian Federation for its territorial integrity, sovereignty and independence.

According to the correspondent of Ukrinform, the president of the German Bundestag, Berbel Bas, stated this during an approach to the media in Berlin after the conference of the heads of parliaments of the G7 group and the European Parliament and with the participation of the head of the Verkhovna Rada, Ruslan Stefanchuk, Censor.NET informs.

"We, the G7 partners, assured our colleague Ruslan Stefanchuk of our unlimited support for Ukraine in its struggle for territorial integrity, sovereignty and independence. Ukraine can count on help and support from our side - in the military, humanitarian, financial and political spheres", - said Bas.

The President of the Bundestag emphasized that "we are talking about the survival and independence of Ukraine and our security order in Europe."

"Putin is waging a war against all the liberal democracies of the West, and he is destroying his own country in the process - both morally and economically, as well as politically. And he will not win this fight," she added.

We will remind you that on September 16, a conference of heads of parliaments of the G7 group and the European Parliament will be held in Berlin on the topic "Russia's aggression against Ukraine - consequences for the new architecture of international security" and "Strengthening democracy through political educational work." The guest of the conference is the Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Ruslan Stefanchuk.

Germany will chair the G7 in 2022. The conferences have been held annually since 2000, and since 2007 the leaders of the European Parliament have also participated in this conference.