Air Force shot down three Iskander-K cruise missiles over Dnipropetrovsk region

The Air Force repelled the attack of the occupiers and immediately destroyed three Iskander-K cruise missiles over the Dnipropetrovsk region.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported on Telegram channel of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In addition, Ukrainian soldiers shot down the Orlan-10 reconnaissance drone of the Russians.

"On September 16, around 2:00 p.m., in the Dnipropetrovsk region, three Iskander-K cruise missiles and one Orlan-10 operational-tactical UAV were destroyed by the air defense of the East Air Command of the Air Force," the message reads.

