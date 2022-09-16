56 600 180
We will do everything so that "conflict" in Ukraine ends as soon as possible - Putin. VIDEO
Dictator Putin said that Russia is ready to do everything to end the war on the territory of Ukraine as soon as possible.
He said this during a meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Censor.NET reports with reference to RIA Novosti.
"I know your position regarding the conflict in Ukraine, your concerns, which you constantly express. We will do everything to ensure that this all ends as soon as possible. Unfortunately, the other side, the leadership of Ukraine, has announced its refusal of the negotiation process. It has stated that it wants to achieve their goals by military means, on the battlefield, as they say," said the president of the occupying country.
