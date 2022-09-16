Russian strikes on dam in Kryvy Rih threaten ecocide, - Ministry of Ecology

Destruction of protective structures on the reservoir can lead to a man-made disaster.

The destruction of the hydrotechnical structure of the Karachuniv Reservoir may lead to a man-made disaster in the region. The Minister of Environmental Protection and Natural Resources Ruslan Strilets spoke about the possible consequences of rocket attacks by the occupiers on the dam, Censor.NET informs.

According to him, the missile attack led not only to sociological consequences but also to ecological ones.

"A large amount of garbage and sewage from cesspools of local households got into the river. First of all, this is a man-made disaster that has serious consequences for the environment and people. It is ecocide, the pre-trial investigation bodies will decide," the head of the ministry said.

He said that after the stabilization of the water level in the river, samples will be taken to assess its quality.

Strelets emphasized that damage to such large facilities as in Kryvy Rih always carries the risk of disruption of certain technological processes and uncontrolled release of dangerous substances into the environment.

"Over 46 million hryvnias of total damage was caused to the Ukrainian environment from the burning of oil products alone. As a result of this burning, more than 499,000 tons of pollutants were released into the air, which is actually twice as much as was emitted by a large metallurgical plant during the pre-war year," the minister said.

We will remind you that on September 14, Russian forces launched a missile attack on Kryvy Rih and damaged hydrotechnical structures, leaving several areas of the city without water. On September 15, the city was hit again by a rocket attack.

This morning, local authorities announced the stabilization of water supply in Kryvyi Rih. The city's hydrotechnical facilities continue to eliminate the consequences of the strikes. On September 16, the Russians struck the hydraulic facilities of Kryvy Rih for the third time.