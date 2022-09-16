Enemy concentrated its efforts on attempts to fully occupy Donetsk region and maintain captured territories, - General Staff

Operational information of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine regarding the Russian invasion as of 6:00 on 09/16/2022.

"Glory to Ukraine! It has been 205 days of heroic resistance of the Ukrainian nation to the Russian military invasion. The enemy continues to focus its efforts on attempts to fully occupy the Donetsk region, organize defense and hold the captured territories, as well as disrupt the active actions of the Defense Forces in certain directions. It is shelling our positions along the contact line, conducts measures to regroup troops in separate directions, introduces reserves, conducts aerial reconnaissance.

There remains the threat of air and missile strikes throughout the territory of Ukraine. The enemy continues to terrorize the civilian population, strikes residential areas and civilian infrastructure objects, violating the norms of International Humanitarian Law, the laws and customs of war.

During the current day, the enemy carried out 4 missile strikes, 5 air strikes and carried out 12 attacks from rocket artillery systems on objects on the territory of Ukraine. The infrastructure of more than 18 settlements was damaged by air strikes, missile strikes, and shelling from rocket launchers. In particular, these are Kharkiv, Zolochiv, Druzhkivka, Siversk, Zakitne, New York, Mariinka, Poltavka, Mali Shcherbaky, Myrne, Velyke Artakove, Kryvy Rih, Nikopol, Olhivske, Zaporizhzhia, Orihiv and Myroliubivka.

The situation has not changed significantly in the Volyn, Polissia, and Siversk directions. In other directions, the enemy fired from tanks, mortars and artillery, namely:

in the Kharkiv direction, in particular from the territory of the Russian Federation, in the areas of the settlements of Hoptivka, Kozacha Lopan, Mala Vovcha, Neskuchne, Zybine, Vovchansk, Strelecha, Dvorichna, Kupiansk, and Pristona;

in the Slaviansk direction - in the area of ​​the village of Horokhovatka;

in the Kramatorsk direction - Pryshyb, Tetianivka, Kryva Luka, Ozerne, Piskunivka, Raihorodok, Starodubivka, Bilohorivka, Siversk, Verkhniokamianske, Spirne, Yarova, Sviatohirsk, Donetske and Bilohorivka;

in the Bakhmut direction - New York, Bilohorivka, Rozdolivka, Mykolaivka Druha, Zaitseve, Odradivka, Soledar, Bakhmut, Bakhmutske, Yakovlivka, Vesela Dolyna, Vesele and Mayorsk;

in the Avdiivka direction - Mariinka, Krasnohorivka, Pervomaiske, Novomykhailivka, Avdiivka and Vodiane.

the enemy did not conduct active operations in the Novopavlivsk and Zaporizhzhia directions. Continued shelling along the entire contact line. More than 30 settlements, including the city of Zaporizhzhia, were affected by the artillery fire of the occupiers.

in the South Bug region, the settlements of Pravdyne, Luch, Stepova Dolyna, Liubomirivka, Novohrihorivka, Myrne, Shyroke, Kyselivka, Pervomaiske, Bilohirka, Sukhy Stavok, Ivanivka, Bila Krynytsia, Novopetrivka, Olhyne, Visokopillia, Novovoznysenske, and Osokorivka were shelled.

Russian occupying forces continue to use educational institutions in the temporarily occupied territories to accommodate personnel and military equipment. Thus, according to available information, in the settlement of Khomyvka, Luhansk region, on the territory of the local agrarian lyceum, military equipment is located, and enemy personnel are located in the corps. The situation is the same in other occupied settlements of the Kharkiv (Podola), Zaporizhzhia (Chernihivka) and Kherson (Podstepne) regions. The enemy is introducing an enhanced security regime in the South Buzka direction. Local residents of some settlements of the Kherson region are prohibited from approaching the crossings.

As a result of the successful actions of the units of the Defense Forces, the enemy daily suffers significant losses of personnel and military equipment, which significantly affects the psychological state of the occupiers. The servicemen of the units of the enemy's tactical unit operating in the Kherson region understand the futility of the offensive, so they complain that there are only two ways for them to return home: either through injury or death.

Units of the Defense Forces repelled the attacks of the occupiers, causing them losses, in the areas of the settlements of Vesela Dolyna, Bakhmut, Zaitseve, Avdiivka, and Novomykhailivka.

During the current day, the aviation of the Defense Forces hit 4 areas of concentration of enemy manpower and military equipment and 1 stronghold. Enemy losses are being refined. In addition, our air defense units destroyed the Su-24 aircraft, two cruise missiles, and one unmanned aerial vehicle of the occupiers in various directions.

Missile troops and artillery continue to destroy the enemy. As a result of fire damage to the unloading station, replenishment of the Russian occupying troops with reserves was disrupted. In addition, 2 areas of concentration of manpower and military equipment of the Russian occupiers fell into the affected area. Enemy losses are being refined.

Let's keep the line! Together we are approaching victory! "Glory to Ukraine!" - says the information of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.