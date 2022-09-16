Pentagon has published list of weapons and equipment provided to Ukraine

The United States has provided Ukraine with modern weapons, equipment, and equipment worth about $15.8 billion. The Pentagon has published a full list of aid allocated to the AFU.

As informed by Censor.NET with reference to Ukrinform.

In particular, these are modern sophisticated combat systems, including 16 HIMARS-type anti-aircraft missiles and missiles for them; eight air defense complexes of the NASAMS type; HARMs anti-radar missiles, 20 Mi-17 helicopters; 126 155-mm howitzers and more than 800,000 shells for them, including 2,000 high-precision cartridges. The list also includes 20 105 mm howitzers and 180,000 shells; 20 120 mm mortar systems and ammunition for them; half a hundred anti-artillery radars, etc.

In addition, 200 M113 armored personnel carriers were sent to Ukraine; 100 medical cars; hundreds of HMMWV armored vehicles; 126 transporters for howitzers; 22 tactical repair vehicles; cargo trailers; 18 patrol boats; unmanned coast guard boats; cars for command posts; 40 MaxxPro mine countermeasures.

Among individual samples of weapons, the AFU received more than 1,400 Stinger anti-aircraft systems; 8,500 Javelin anti-tank systems; about 32 thousand other anti-tank systems; 1.5 thousand TOW missiles; over 700 Switchblade combat tactical drones; as many Phoenix Ghost drones; unmanned aerial systems Puma and Scan Eagle.

Read more: New US aid package for Ukraine worth up to $600 million will include HIMARS shells, 1,000 high-precision 155-mm artillery shells and anti-artillery radars - Pentagon

The list of supplies also includes more than 10,000 grenade launchers and small arms, more than 60 million rounds of ammunition, 75,000 sets of body armor and helmets; harpoon systems of the coast guard. C4 explosives were also sent; night vision devices, means of protection against weapons of mass destruction; equipment for radio-electronic interference, medical devices; commercial satellite imagery services, and much more.

In general, the full list contains more than 45 items of various types of weapons, equipment, equipment, and services.