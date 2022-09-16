Most necessary spare parts and diesel fuel were delivered to Zaporizhzhia NPP, - Energoatom

It was possible to deliver spare parts for the repair of damaged power lines and power units, chemical reagents, and diesel fuel to the Zaporizhzhia NPP.

This was reported on Telegram by the press service of Energoatom, Censor.NET informs.

"Today, September 16, 2022, a convoy of 25 trucks of Energoatom reached Enerhodar after passing enemy checkpoints. The company ensured the delivery of urgently needed spare parts for the repair of damaged power lines and power units of the Zaporizhzhia NPP, which continues to be terrorized by the Russian occupiers," the message reads.

In addition, the non-reducing supply of chemical reagents necessary for the operation of the ZNPP was renewed and additional supplies of fuel were delivered to ensure the operation of diesel generators in the event of a power outage of the plant.

