West should not be afraid of defeat of Russia in its war against Ukraine, - President of Estonia Karis

The West must not fall again into the trap that worked after the collapse of the Soviet Union and later in Russia, which was based on the belief that the collapse of the Russian vertical of power could lead to power in the country by even worse personalities, -because this is exactly what happened, despite all the efforts of the West to "maintain stability".

Such an opinion was expressed today in Tallinn by the President of Estonia, Alar Karis, during the opening ceremony of the external meeting of the NATO Military Committee, Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrinform.Т

"I want to touch upon the issue of Ukraine's victory and Russia's possible defeat. I am aware of the concern about what exactly this will mean for European security, of the fear that Russia's defeat in Ukraine will lead to the disintegration of the current power structure in Russia, and probably to the disintegration of Russia itself. My first recommendation is not to build a policy towards Russia based on the fear of such instability," Karis emphasized.

He reminded that the collective West was already "in this very place". In the 1980s and 1990s, the fear of the instability of the Soviet, and later Russian, leadership had a high price: Western leaders simply turned a blind eye to Russia's political trajectory. Both Gorbachev and Yeltsin played on these fears that even more unacceptable figures might come to power in their place. But this, one way or another, happened in Russia later.

"NATO allies help Ukraine by providing equipment, weapons, sharing intelligence data. If anyone needed proof that Ukraine is worthy of all these efforts, now we have a huge amount of such proof.

The time has come to help Ukraine build on its success on the battlefield. We all know that this war is far from over. This means that we have to maintain our military support, no matter what it's worth," the President of Estonia emphasized.

He noted that the failure of the West to "capitalize" on the current Ukrainian achievements in the fight against the aggressor country could be a huge mistake. According to the Estonian leader, the frozen conflict in Ukraine could become a non-healing wound at the very heart of Europe and lead the West to another cycle of confrontation with Russia for years to come.

"When we did not realize at an early stage that Russia would not abandon its imperialist intentions and try to compromise democratic principles, it was a mistake. The West has already offered a similar "social contract" for the population of Russia, political and economic stability. In response, he received slippage in diplomacy and international aggression. We must not allow ourselves to fall into the same trap again," Karis said.

He admitted that instability in Russia probably carries risks. But the current form of "stability", when Russia feels the ability to invade its neighbors, to undermine the democracies of the West with corruption and energy blackmail, to attack it with disinformation, war, and psychological influence operations, - this situation cannot be the "status quo" that the West would like to continue.

"From the point of view of European security and stability, the most effective strategy in relation to Russia continues to be containment - economic, political, and military.

In the military dimension, this means that NATO must develop its capabilities in deterrence and defense, as well as forms of advanced defense, in order to counter potential Russian aggression," added the President of Estonia

According to him, Estonia relies on NATO in matters of defense, but at the same time, it is developing its own defense capabilities. According to the President, now more than 70 percent of Estonian citizens are ready to defend their country.