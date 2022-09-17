Ukrainian defenders repelled attacks and inflicted losses on enemy in areas of 5 settlements, - General Staff

The Ukrainian military repelled the enemy’s attacks, inflicting losses on it, in the areas of the settlements of Bakhmut, Zaitseve, Avdiivka, Mykolaiivka Druha, and Novomykhailivka.

This is stated in the operational information of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine as of 06:00 a.m. on September 17, 2022 regarding the Russian invasion, Censor.NET reports.

Thus, the two hundred and sixth day of the heroic resistance of the Ukrainian nation to the Russian military invasion began.

The enemy continues to focus its efforts on attempts to fully occupy the Donetsk region, organize defense and hold the temporarily captured territories, as well as disrupt the active actions of the Defense Forces in certain directions. Shells our positions along the contact line, conducts measures to regroup troops in certain directions, introduces reserves, and conducts aerial reconnaissance.

There remains the threat of air and missile strikes throughout the territory of Ukraine.

The enemy continues to attack the homes of civilians and objects of civil infrastructure, violating the laws and customs of war and the norms of International Humanitarian Law.

Over the past day, the enemy launched 4 missile strikes, 24 air strikes, and 72 attacks from rocket artillery systems.

The infrastructure of more than 58 settlements was damaged by air strikes, missile strikes, and the use of anti-aircraft missiles. In particular, these are Kharkiv, Zolochiv, Druzhkivka, Siversk, Zakitne, New York, Veselyanka, Mariinka, Krasnohorivka, Poltavka, Mali Shcherbaky, Myrne, Velyke Artakove, Kryvy Rih, Nikopol, Olhivske, Zaporizhzhia, Orihiv, Myroliubivka, Ochakiv, and Sukhy Stavok.

The situation has not changed significantly in the Volyn, Polissia, and Siversk directions.

In other directions, the enemy fired from tanks, mortars, and artillery, namely:

in the Kharkiv direction, in particular from the territory of the Russian Federation, in the areas of Kudiivka, Hoptivka, Strilecha, Vilkhuvatka, Anyskine, Synyok, Kamianka, Pristin, and Dvorichna settlements;

in the Slavic direction - in the area of Horokhovatka and Bakhtyn settlements;

in the Kramatorsk direction - Kryva Luka, Pyskunivka, Rayhorodok, Stary Karavan, Mykolaiivka, Dronivka, Rozdilne, Siversk, Verkhniokamianske, Sviatohirsk, Sosnove, Oleksandrivka and Yaremivka;

in the Bakhmut direction - Bilohorivka, Rozdolivka, Vyiimka, Odradivka, Soledar, Mykolaiivka Druha, Bakhmut, Bakhmutske, Yakovlivka, Vesela Dolyna, Vesele and Mayorsk.

The enemy did not conduct active operations in the Avdiivka, Novopavlivka, and Zaporizhzhia directions. Avdiivka, Vesele, Opytne, Netaylove, Zelene Pole, Poltavka, and Novopil were affected by enemy artillery fire.

In the South Buh direction, the occupiers fired along the contact line. More than 26 settlements were affected by fire.

Significant losses among units of the so-called "Union of Donbas Volunteers" have been confirmed. Wounded representatives of the battalion of the specified illegal armed formation, which took part in the storming of Avdiivka, after being evacuated to Rostov-on-Don, were denied medical care in the hospital because they do not have the status of a regular military formation.

In the temporarily captured territories of the Zaporizhia region, the so-called head of the civil-military administration recently announced the strengthening of "sanctions" against patriotic Ukrainian citizens. Sensing the resistance movement, the occupiers and collaborators threaten people with imprisonment for providing support to representatives of the resistance movement, and activists are threatened with forced deportation to the self-proclaimed "LDPR", where such activities are punishable by death.

Over the past day, units of the Defense Forces repelled enemy attacks, inflicting losses on him, in the areas of the settlements of Bakhmut, Zaitseve, Avdiivka, Mykolaiivka Druha, and Novomykhailivka.

During the past day, the aviation of the Defense Forces struck the occupiers. It was confirmed that 9 areas of concentration of enemy manpower and military equipment, 3 strongholds, a rear control post, and 2 positions of anti-aircraft missile systems were hit.

In addition, our air defense units destroyed one Su-24 aircraft, three cruise missiles, and one enemy UAV in various directions.

Over the past day, the Missile Forces and artillery inflicted fire damage on the reserves of the occupiers in the areas of concentration and at the unloading station. The losses of the invaders are being clarified.

