Russians fired artillery at separate points of front line in Donetsk region, - Kyrylenko

The night in Donetsk was relatively calm, with only isolated shelling at separate points on the front line.

On the operational situation in the Donetsk region as of the morning of September 17, Pavlo Kyrylenko, the head of the RMA, reported, Censor.NET informs.

"Avdiivka, Mariinka, and the villages of the Komarivka direction — Vilne Pole and Burlatske — came under artillery fire. There were no casualties, we are establishing the extent of the destruction.

In Soledar, the Russians damaged a private house — there were no casualties.

Today's relatively quiet night is an exception. The Russians shoot at civilians all the time — and will continue to do so until we drive them out," the message reads.