389 children died in Ukraine due to aggression of Russian Federation, more than 756 were injured, - Prosecutor General’s Office

As of the morning of September 17, 2022, more than 1,145 children were injured in Ukraine as a result of the full-scale armed aggression of the Russian Federation. According to the official information of juvenile prosecutors, 389 children died and more than 756 were injured.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported in the Prosecutor General's Office.

It is noted that these numbers are not final, as work is ongoing to establish them in places of active hostilities, in temporarily occupied and liberated territories.

"The most affected children were in the Donetsk region - 394, Kharkiv - 218, Kyiv - 116, Mykolaiv - 72, Chernihiv - 68, Luhansk - 61, Kherson - 55, Zaporizhzhia - 46, Dnipropetrovsk - 26," the message says.

Thus, on September 14, a family with two daughters aged 8 and 12 died in the city of Kherson as a result of enemy shelling.

It became known that on September 5, as a result of shelling by Russian troops, the village of A 14-year-old boy died in Nova Husarivka, Izium district, Kharkiv region.

During the recording of the crimes committed by the occupiers on the territory of Izium, the Kharkiv region, it became known about the death of a family with two girls aged 5 and 8 on March 9.

On September 15, a 17-year-old boy was injured as a result of enemy shelling in the city of Sviatohirsk, the Kramatorsk district, Donetsk region.

On September 16, two children aged 5 and 17 were injured as a result of regular shelling by Russian troops in the city of Kharkiv.

2,500 educational institutions were damaged due to bombing and shelling by the armed forces of the Russian Federation. Of them, 289 were completely destroyed.

