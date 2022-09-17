Due to destruction of "prosecutor general", clashes began among "leadership of LPR", - Haidai

The undermining of the so-called "Prosecutor General of the LPR" Horenko is the handiwork of terrorist leader Pasichnyk.

This was reported by the head of RMA, Serhii Haidai, Censor.NET informs.

"They say that "there is no panic", but in fact the occupiers and collaborators are terrified - they see partisans everywhere, yellow and blue ribbons and greeting cards are increasingly appearing on the streets of cities, and the so-called "policemen" will soon be gone what to drive - cars systematically have cut wheels.

In addition, internal clashes began among the so-called "LPR leadership". Yesterday's "prosecutor" Horenko is still "Shorenko", and together with the deputy. This detonation is the work of Gauleiter Pasichnyk," said the head of the RMA.

Also remind, earlier it was reported that the "General Prosecutor of the LPR" Gorenko and his "deputy" Steglenko were destroyed as a result of an explosion in occupied Luhansk.

Read more: Enemy entrenches, pulls troops and reserves from Russian border deep into Luhansk region, and collaborators try to escape - Haidai