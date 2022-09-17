Ukraine must be supported with all our might, because Putin will go further, - Prime Minister of Czech Republic Fiala during meeting with Klitschko

The head of the Association of Cities of Ukraine, the mayor of Kyiv Vitaliy Klitschko met with the Prime Minister of the Czech Republic Petr Fiala in Prague. Issues of further support to Ukraine in the economic, humanitarian, and military spheres were discussed.

This is reported by the KCSA website, Censor.NET informs.

"We are grateful to the Czech Republic, which today presides over the European Union, for supporting Ukraine's European aspirations and for all the help you provide. We are also grateful for the attitude towards Ukrainians - your state provided temporary shelter to 460,000 Ukrainian citizens fleeing the war. We appreciate it. Today, we are also fighting for the freedom of every European. Do not think that Russia will stop if it conquers Ukraine. It does not. Therefore, the unity of the civilized world around Ukraine is the key to peace in all of Europe," Vitaliy Klitschko emphasized.

Petr Fiala assured of further assistance to Ukraine and noted that the Czech society's support for Ukrainians has not weakened. Although Russia is trying to put pressure on the public opinion of European countries with high prices for energy resources and massive propaganda.

"From the very beginning of Russia's aggression - from 2014 - the Czech Republic understood that it was necessary to support Ukraine with all its might. Because Putin will go further. And it is not an exaggeration that you are fighting today for us, the Europeans.

And we must endure this difficult period that awaits us in the winter, and continue to help you," the Prime Minister of the Czech Republic emphasized.

As reported, during his visit to Prague, Vitaliy Klitschko took part in a meeting of the bureau of the European Committee of the Regions, where the topic of rebuilding and restoring Ukraine was discussed. During the meeting, Klitschko was awarded an honorary certificate of a member of the European Committee of Regions.

Vitaliy Klitschko also spoke at the residence of the mayor of Prague in front of permanent representatives (ambassadors) of 27 EU member states under the European Union.

