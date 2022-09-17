ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube RSS
16200 visitors online
News War in Ukraine War
7 485 32
war (20090) Armed Forces HQ (2551) liquidation (1123)

Total combat losses of Russia since beginning of war - about 54,250 people, 216 helicopters, 2,202 tanks, 1,306 artillery systems, and 4,701 armored vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

News Censor.NET War in Ukraine

рф,орки,окупанти,арміярф,окупант,рашисти,рашист,орк

The Russian occupiers, who invaded the territory of Ukraine, continue to suffer losses. As of the morning of September 17, the loss of enemy personnel are approximately 54,250.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The total combat losses of the enemy from 24/02 to 16/09 are approximately :

  • personnel - about 54,250 (+200) people were liquidated
  • tanks ‒ 2202 (+3) units,
  • armored combat vehicles ‒ 4701 (+11) units,
  • artillery systems - 1306 (+4) units,
  • MLRS - 312 (+0) units,
  • air defense equipment - 168 (+1) units,
  • aircraft - 251 (+1) units,
  • helicopters - 216 (+0) units,
  • UAV of operational-tactical level - 911 (+3),
  • cruise missiles - 236 (+3),
  • ships/boats - 15 (+0) units,
  • automotive equipment and tank trucks - 3571 (+21) units,
  • special equipment - 121 (+0).

Read more: From September 5 to 12, more than 57 elite specialists from Russian army were liquidated in Ukraine, - BBC

Total combat losses of Russia since beginning of war - about 54,250 people, 216 helicopters, 2,202 tanks, 1,306 artillery systems, and 4,701 armored vehicles 01

 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET in Telegram
 
 