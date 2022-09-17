Putin will be forced to change goals of war in Ukraine - head of Pentagon intelligence Berrier

The director of intelligence at the US Department of Defense, Scott Berrier, believes that due to the recent failures of Russian forces on the battlefield, the moment may come when Putin will be forced to change the goals of the war in Ukraine.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the ET.

"It's just that now we are approaching the point where, in my opinion, Putin will have to reconsider what the goals of his "operations" are.

Because now it's pretty clear that he's not going to be able to do what he planned to do from the beginning," Berrier said at a conference call on Friday.

The Pentagon's intelligence chief noted that the US currently does not know exactly what Putin's decision will be regarding the war in Ukraine, but "it will largely determine how long this conflict will last."

At the same time, the deputy director of the Central Intelligence Agency, David Cohen, disagreed with this assessment and said that "one should not underestimate Putin's commitment to the original plan - to control Ukraine."

