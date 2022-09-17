Russian Federation can completely stop supply of not only gas, but also oil to Germany, - Scholz

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz believes that the Russian authorities can completely stop the supply of oil to two German plants through the Druzhba pipeline - just as it stopped supplying gas to Europe.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to UNIAN.

"I was sure from the very beginning that Russia cannot be relied on to fulfill its obligations, for example, when it comes to gas supplies. Therefore, since the end of last year, I have been thinking about what would actually happen if gas supplies suddenly stopped ", the chancellor noted.

According to Scholz, Germany has already filled its gas storage facilities by almost 90%, decommissioned coal-fired power plants and extended the life of several nuclear power plants to cope with the shortage of Russian gas.

Read more: USA will provide Ukraine with 2 billion cubic meters of gas, - Shmyhal

"We are currently preparing for the fact that the same difficult situation may arise at two oil refineries in East Germany, which are connected to the Druzhba pipeline," the Chancellor of Germany said.

Scholz added that support activities are being organized at the Lojna and Schwedt plants. In particular, they want to replace supplies of Russian oil with Polish at Loyna, and they are modernizing the pipeline for Schwedt to increase the supply of marine oil.