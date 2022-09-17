ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube RSS
14628 visitors online
News War in Ukraine Russian aggression against Ukraine War
2 353 7
drone (751) Kherson region (1319) Air forces (635)

Russian drone shot down in evening of September 17 in sky over Kherson region, - air command "South"

News Censor.NET War in Ukraine

орлан

The "South" air command made public information that on the evening of September 17, a Russian unmanned aerial vehicle of the operational-tactical level was shot down in the Kherson region.

According to Censor.NЕТ, this is stated by оfficial Facebook of Command. 

"On September 17, about 18.00 hours, in the sky over Kherson region, the forces and means of anti-aircraft defense of the air command "South" eliminated another Russian UAV of operational-tactical level," - noted in the message.

Read more: Air Force shot down three Iskander-K cruise missiles over Dnipropetrovsk region

 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET in Facebook
 
 