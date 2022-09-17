ENG
Powerful explosions in occupied Kherson: black smoke billows near Russian occupier’s base - media

Four powerful explosions rang out in occupied Kherson on the evening of September 17.

This is stated by Kherson publication "Most", reports Censor.NЕТ.

According to the publication, Kherson residents report in local publications that they see black smoke from the territory of the Petrovsky plant, where the occupiers have placed their base.

It is known that Russian military personnel and equipment are located there.

It is also known that a new batch of equipment recently entered the territory of the plant, as well as a unit of "Kadyrovs", notes "Most".

