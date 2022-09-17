Russia is fighting in Ukraine with surviving part of army - Danilov responded to Putin

Oleksiy Danilov, Secretary of the National Security Council, responded to the statement of Russian President Vladimir Putin that not the entire Russian army is in Ukraine, but only its "contract part".

According to Censor.NЕТ, this Danilov stated in Facebook.

"The Russian Federation is indeed not fighting the entire army, but only a surviving part of it," said the secretary of the National Security and Defense Council.

Thus, the secretary of the NSBO responded to President Putin's statement yesterday that only a part of the Russian army is fighting in Ukraine.

"We are working on it!", - said Danilov.

