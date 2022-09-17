ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube RSS
14353 visitors online
News War in Ukraine Russian aggression against Ukraine War
2 281 7
violence (20) torture (132) Izium (96) Synehubiv (247)

Almost 60 bodies exhumed in liberated Izium, most have signs of violent death - RMA

News Censor.NET War in Ukraine

ізюм

Experts of the National Police in Kharkiv region exhumed 59 bodies in Izium. They found traces of violent death in most of them.

As reports Censor.NЕТ, this was stated in Telegram of Kharkiv RMA Oleh Synehubiv.

"The bodies of 16 civilian men and 26 women will be taken for further examination. Seventeen are military personnel. As noted by experts, most have signs of violent death. Work is continuing," he wrote.

Synehubiv noted that mass graves in Izyum have more than 450 graves.

See more: Blue-yellow bracelet on hand of exhumed body in Izium. PHOTO

 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET in GoogleNews
 
 