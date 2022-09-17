Because of "bavovna" at Kherson plant 180 Russian occupants were liquidated - Intelligence

As a result of effective actions of the Ukrainian Defense Forces, 4 powerful explosions were recorded in warehouse 2 of Alkoresurs LLC on the territory of the Kherson cotton plant, where the occupants’ personnel and equipment were stationed. So far we know about the deaths of about 180 Rashists, who were transported out of the city by three refrigerated trucks. Several dozen more were taken to medical institutions in Kherson in a critical condition.

According to Censor.NЕТ, this is stated by The Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense

It is also known about the consequences of the strikes of the Ukrainian Defense Forces on the locations of the occupants in Zaporizhzhia region:

In the area of Kamenka, Gulyaypole, Polohy and Konskiye Rozdory settlements - up to 80 wounded Up to 5 units of military equipment destroyed;

In the area of Vasylivka - up to 15 dead so-called "kadyrovtsy" who had recently arrived to conduct "filtration".

In occupied Perevalsk, Luhansk region, heavy casualties were reported in the occupant units after six missiles hit. The bodies were taken by several Ural trucks to the morgue of the Alchevsk hospital. Identification procedures are underway.

In Dokuchayevsk, Donetsk region, the occupants' food composition, which was established on the territory of the repair and mechanical center, was completely destroyed.

In the village of Sadok, Kherson region, the fire of Ukrainian artillery destroyed 4 Grad MLRS of the occupants," the report says.