war (20121) Lithuania (245) Gabrielius Landsbergis (31)

"Genocide cannot be stopped by condemnation,"- Lithuanian Foreign Minister urged to give Ukraine tanks

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Lithuania, Gabrielus Landsbergis, after the news about hundreds of graves in the liberated Izium, said that it is necessary to react to it not with words, but with actions.

This is stated by Censor.NЕТ with reference to "European truth".

"Words could not prevent these mass graves. Condemnation alone will not end this genocide. Tanks speak louder than words. 'Arm Ukraine now' means now," Landsbergis responded.

