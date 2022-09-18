Russia has committed over 34,000 war crimes since full-scale invasion began - PG Office

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the Russian Federation has committed 34,441 crimes of aggression and war crimes against Ukraine.

According to Censor.NЕТ, this is stated by Office of the Prosecutor General.

So, 33,162 out of 34,441 facts were about violation of laws and customs of war; 73 - planning, preparation or unleashing and waging aggressive war; 30 - propaganda of war; 1,176 - others.

There were also recorded 15,807 crimes against national security. Among them 10,957 were crimes of infringement upon the territorial integrity and inviolability of Ukraine, 1,702 crimes of high treason, 2,364 crimes of collaboration activities, 181 crimes of aiding and abetting the aggressor state, 64 crimes of diversion and 539 other crimes.

