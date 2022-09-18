In southern direction, AFU destroyed 62 occupiers, 5 units of armored vehicles and enemy barge, - OC "South"

The AFU continue to deliver powerful blows to the Russian occupiers in the South Buh direction. The enemy suffers daily casualties.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Operational Command "South".

"The enemy is yielding positions, losing a tactically advantageous position. However, it does not stop trying to test the strength of our units," the Ukrainian military said.

In the OC "South" said that the occupiers with forces up to a platoon, supported by two T-72 tanks and other armored vehicles, carried out assaults, but they did not succeed.

"Having lost two amphibious assault vehicles and a third of the manpower, the enemy retreated," our soldiers point out.

Aviation of the Armed Forces of Ukraine made 3 strikes against the Russian occupiers during the combat day.

As a result of these attacks, the Russian Federation lost 2 UAVs of operational-tactical level.

In turn, the missile and artillery units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine performed more than 320 fire missions.

Thanks to the actions of the Ukrainian military, fire control was ensured:

transport routes;

logistics centers;

maneuvers and redeployment;

bases and control points of enemy units.

"As a result, the plans of the occupiers to restore the capacity of the Antoniv railway bridge, which they tried to repair, were destroyed. Also, one unit of the alternative fleet - a barge, with the help of which they tried to deliver weapons and equipment - was destroyed," - explained in the OC "South".

The perforated "vessel" was destroyed along with the loaded military equipment and accompanying personnel.

"In total, the confirmed losses of the enemy are 62 soldiers and 5 units of armored vehicles," the Operational Command added.