AFU repelled attacks of occupiers near six settlements, in Avdiivka direction enemy suffers significant losses, - General Staff

Over the past day, the Defense Forces of Ukraine repelled enemy attacks in the areas of Mykhailivka Druha, Vesela Dolyna, Odradivka, Mariinka, Novomykhailivka, and Pravdyne settlements. In particular, in the Avdiivka direction, the AFU inflicted significant losses on the enemy.

This is stated in the operational information of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine as of 06:00 a.m. on September 18, 2022, regarding the Russian invasion, Censor.NET reports.

Thus, the two hundred and seventh day of the heroic resistance of the Ukrainian nation to the Russian large-scale invasion began.

The enemy continues to focus its efforts on attempts to fully occupy the Donetsk region, organize defense and hold the captured territories, as well as disrupt the active actions of the Defense Forces in certain directions. He fires at the positions of our troops along the contact line, carries out measures to regroup his units in separate directions, introduces reserves, and does not stop conducting aerial reconnaissance.

The enemy continues to shell the houses of civilians and civilian infrastructure objects, violating the norms of International Humanitarian Law, the laws and customs of war.

Over the past 24 hours, the Russian occupiers have launched 6 missiles and 28 air strikes, fired more than 90 rocket-propelled grenades at military and civilian targets on the territory of Ukraine.

The infrastructure of more than 30 settlements was damaged. These are, in particular, Kharkiv, Dvorichna, Kamianka, Krasnohorivka, Novomykhailivka, Neskuchne, Uspenivka, Myroliubivka, Biliaivka, Visokopillia and Mykolaiv. The enemy hit civilian objects on the outskirts of Zaporizhzhia, as well as the cities of Chuhuiiv and Kramatorsk, where there are victims among the civilian population. There remains the threat of air and missile strikes throughout the territory of Ukraine.

The situation in the Volyn and Polissia directions has not changed significantly.

In other directions, the enemy fired from tanks, mortars, and artillery of various types, namely:

in the Siverskyi direction - in the Huta-Studenetska district of the Chernihiv region;

in the Kharkiv direction, in particular from the territory of the Russian Federation, in the areas of Kozacha Lopan, Hoptivka, Strilecha, Vysoka Yaruha, Vovchansk, Hatyshche, Budarky, Dvorichna, Kupiansk, Kamianka;

in the Kramatorsk direction – Rayhorodok, Ozerne, Piskunivka, Kryva Luka, Siversk, Mykolaivka, Verkhnokamianske, Spirne and Vesele;

in the Bakhmut direction – Rozdolivka, Bilohorivka, Yakovlivka, Soledar, Bakhmutske, Bakhmut, Vesela Dolyna, Zaitseve, Odradivka, Mykolaivka Druha, Mayorsk and New York;

in the Avdiivka direction – Kamianka, Avdiivka, Vodiane, Opytne and Krasnohorivka;

and in Zaporizhzhia directions - Kamianske, Stepove, Orihiv, Huliapilske, Bilohiria, Olhivske, Temyrivka Novosilka, Velyka Novosilka, Neskuchne, Prechistivka and Vuhledar.

In the South Buh direction, the enemy fired across the entire contact line. More than 20 settlements were affected by the fire, in particular, Trudoliubivka, Petrivka, Bila Krynytsia, Lozove, Blahodativka, Shiroke, Partyzanske, Ternovi Pody, Lymany, Myrne, and Tavriyske.

In the temporarily captured territory of the Kherson region, the occupiers continue illegal actions against the civilian population. Thus, information is being received regarding the mass eviction of residents from their private homes in Priozerny and Trifonivka. In the area of the settlement of Chongar, servicemen of the occupying forces, under threats of death, force the local population to participate in the fortification equipment of the positions.

According to detailed information, during the retreat of the occupiers from the Kharkiv region, units of the 11th Army Corps of the Baltic Fleet of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation lost more than 50% of their personnel and more than 200 units of military equipment.

In addition, the 64th separate motorized rifle brigade of the Eastern Military District lost more than 90% of its personnel in the dead, wounded, deserters, and those dismissed as a result of refusing to participate in hostilities. The equipment of the brigade is transferred to units of the border service of the FSB of the Russian Federation, and the military unit is being prepared for disbandment.

The occupiers suffered significant losses when they attempted to storm the Defense Forces in the Avdiiv direction. According to the available information, more than 30 people from the 1st Army Corps of the Russian troops are admitted to the medical facilities every day. The occupying power is trying in every way to restore the fighting capacity of units that have suffered losses.

During the day, Ukrainian aviation struck 13 areas of concentration of enemy manpower and equipment and 3 positions of anti-aircraft missile systems. In addition, our air defense units shot down five UAVs and one Ka-52 enemy helicopter.

Rocket troops and artillery inflicted fire damage on more than two hundred enemy objects. Among them are 12 control points, warehouses of ammunition and fuel and lubricants, artillery positions, and areas of concentration of personnel and military equipment. Enemy casualties are currently being verified.