During the retreat of the occupiers from the Kharkiv region, Russian units lost more than 50% of their personnel and more than 200 pieces of equipment.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"According to detailed information, during the retreat of the occupiers from the Kharkiv region, units of the 11th Army Corps from the Baltic Fleet of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation lost more than 50% of their personnel and more than 200 units of military equipment.

In addition, the 64th separate motorized rifle brigade of the Eastern Military District lost more than 90% of its personnel in the dead, wounded, deserters, and those dismissed as a result of refusing to participate in hostilities. The equipment of the brigade is handed over to units of the border service of the FSS of the Russian Federation, and the military unit is being prepared for disbandment," the General Staff reported.

