During day, Russians killed 5 peaceful residents in Donetsk region, - Kyrylenko. INFOGRAPHICS

On September 17, the Russians killed 5 civilians in the Donetsk region.
As Censor.NET informs, this was announced on Telegram by the head of the Donetsk RMA, Pavlo Kyrylenko.
"On September 17, the Russians killed 5 civilians in the Donetsk region: 2 in Bakhmut, 2 in Vuhledar, and 1 in Heorhiivka. Another 18 people were injured," the report says.
It is also noted that it is currently impossible to establish the exact number of victims in Mariupol and Volnovaha.
