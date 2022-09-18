During day, Russians killed 5 peaceful residents in Donetsk region, - Kyrylenko. INFOGRAPHICS

On September 17, the Russians killed 5 civilians in the Donetsk region.

As Censor.NET informs, this was announced on Telegram by the head of the Donetsk RMA, Pavlo Kyrylenko.

"On September 17, the Russians killed 5 civilians in the Donetsk region: 2 in Bakhmut, 2 in Vuhledar, and 1 in Heorhiivka. Another 18 people were injured," the report says.

It is also noted that it is currently impossible to establish the exact number of victims in Mariupol and Volnovaha.

