Due to failures on front line, Russian Federation resorts to strikes on civilian infrastructure objects, - British intelligence

Faced with setbacks on the front lines, Russia has expanded its target range to include civilian infrastructure.

This is stated in the intelligence review of the British Ministry of Defense on Sunday, Censor.NET reports.

It is noted that Russia has launched several thousand long-range missiles against Ukraine since February 24, 2022. However, in the past seven days, Russia has increased the number of attacks against civilian infrastructure, even where it probably does not expect an immediate military effect.

This category included strikes on the power grid and the dam on the Inhulets River in Kryvy Rih.

"Faced with setbacks on the front lines, Russia has likely expanded the locations it is ready to strike in an attempt to directly undermine the morale of the Ukrainian people and government," the British agency's review said.

