390 children died in Ukraine due to aggression of Russian Federation, more than 757 were injured, - Prosecutor General’s Office

As of the morning of September 18, 2022, more than 1,147 children were injured in Ukraine as a result of the full-scale armed aggression of the Russian Federation. According to the official information of the juvenile prosecutors, 390 children died and more than 757 were injured of varying degrees of severity.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the Prosecutor General's Office.

As noted, these figures are not final, as work is ongoing to establish them in places of active hostilities, in temporarily occupied and liberated territories.

"The most affected children were in the Donetsk region - 395, Kharkiv region - 219, Kyiv region - 116, Mykolaiv region - 72, Chernihiv region - 68, Luhansk region - 61, Kherson region - 55, Zaporizhzhia region - 46, Dnipropetrovsk region - 26," the report says.

According to juvenile prosecutors, on September 17, the Russian military launched a rocket attack on a residential area in the city of Chuhuiiv, Kharkiv region. An 11-year-old girl died in the hospital from her injuries as a result of the shelling.

On September 17, a 2-year-old boy was injured as a result of shelling in Kostiantynivka, Donetsk region.

It is also reported that 2,500 educational institutions were damaged due to bombing and shelling by the armed forces of the Russian Federation. Of them, 289 were completely destroyed.