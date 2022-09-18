241 war crimes committed by Russian army have already been registered in liberated territories of Kharkiv region, - Police

The police have already registered 241 war crimes committed by the Russian military in the liberated settlements of the Kharkiv region.

As Censor.NET informs, the police of the Kharkiv region reported this on Telegram.

"Investigative units of the National Police of Ukraine are taking measures to register war crimes in liberated settlements. A total of 241 war crimes have been registered since the beginning of the de-occupation measures," the message says.

During the day, the police of the Kharkiv region responded to 1,639 messages from citizens that came to the special line 102.

At the checkpoints, law enforcement officers together with the military checked 2,438 vehicles.

On suspicion of being involved in subversive intelligence groups and carrying out propaganda activities, 9 people were taken to territorial units for examination.

The police discovered three cases of illegal drug trafficking and arrested persons from whom narcotic substances were seized.

Police units resumed their work in the liberated territories. Police officers ensure public safety and order in six areas: Balaklia, Kupiansk, Izium, Zolochiv, Lipetsk, and Vovchansk.

Surveys and demining of populated areas are ongoing. Employees of the explosives service examined a total of almost 285.5 hectares, removed 6,462 explosive objects, destroyed - 86.

The police ask to report crimes or events in the liberated territories to the 24-hour hotline 102, to the duty unit of the Main Directorate of the National Police in the Kharkiv region by phone (050) 302 20 44 or via the chatbot @Kharkiv102_bot.