Occupiers opened fire during evacuation of patients of mental hospital in Strilecha. Four medics died, - Synehubov

The occupiers opened fire during the evacuation of patients from the psychiatric hospital in Strilecha. 4 doctors died, 2 patients were injured.

Oleh Synehubov, the head of the Kharkiv RMA, reported this on Telegram, Censor.NET informs.

"The occupiers mercilessly terrorize the civilian population. In the village of Strileche, Kharkiv district, medics tried to evacuate patients from a psychiatric hospital. Medical workers even under fire, risking their lives, tried to save the sick. It was possible to evacuate 30 patients, but there are more than 600 in the institution," the message reads.

According to Synehubov, during the evacuation, the Russians began massive shelling.

"According to preliminary data, unfortunately, 4 medical workers died, 2 patients were injured. We express our deepest condolences and respect, these are the actions of Heroes! Unfortunately, the Russians stop at nothing - they are war criminals and terrorists!", Synehubov noted.

