Last day, 5 enemy UAVs and helicopter were destroyed - Air Force

On September 17, five UAVs of the operational-tactical level and one Ka-52 helicopter were destroyed by anti-aircraft missile units of the Air Force in various directions.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"Fighter, attack, and bomber aircraft of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine carried out about ten airstrikes against the occupying forces. Fire damage was inflicted on field ammunition depots, accumulation of enemy manpower and equipment, as well as anti-aircraft defense means of the Rashists," the message reads.

Read more: Russian drone shot down in evening of September 17 in sky over Kherson region, - air command "South"