There are 500 Russian military personnel on territory of ZNPP, - Zelensky

There are currently 500 Russian military personnel on the territory of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP).

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, said this in an interview with Reuters, Censor.NET informs with reference to the Head of State's Facebook page.

"Today there are 500 militants at the occupied Zaporizhzhia NPP," the head of state emphasized. He again mentioned the conclusions of the IAEA, according to which Russia must completely demilitarize the territory for the ZNPP to function normally. And this, Zelensky is convinced, will not ensure complete security. Currently, none of the six units of the station are operational.

"An entire power plant, six units, is not working, at a time of energy crisis not only in Ukraine but also in Europe, when we can supply cheap electricity to ordinary people in Europe. Russia says: we are useless here, these are sanctions, they affect electricity prices. Here is an example for you. The station was occupied, threatened with a nuclear crisis, completely shut down, the station does not generate cheap electricity for Europe. Poland wants, Romania wants, Moldova...Everyone wants, and we can help the states. They (Russians. - Ed.) do all this on purpose. Who are they? Terrorists. That is why we are fighting terrorism," the head of state emphasized.

At the same time, according to the head of state, going to one or another agreement with the Kremlin is the "worst result". "This is definitely the beginning of the third world war. There can be no dialogue with people who threaten with nuclear weapons," Zelensky is sure.