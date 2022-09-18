NASAMS air defense systems will strengthen Ukraine’s air defense, but sky will not be completely closed, - Air Force

NASAMS anti-aircraft missile complexes will strengthen Ukraine’s air defense. But it is not worth talking about "closing the sky" after receiving them.

This was stated by the spokesman of the command of the Air Forces of the Ukrainian Armed Forces Yurii Ihnat, Censor.NET informs with reference to RBC-Ukraine.

"NASAMS could strengthen the existing air defense system, but the significance can be said only when there are enough of these complexes, batteries, etc., which can be distributed throughout the country, covering large cities and important state facilities ", Ihnat explained.

According to him, today it is unlikely that Ukraine will have many of these complexes, because "not all at once".

"This is only the first step in providing Ukraine with modern anti-aircraft systems that will be in service with us, and further down the "trodden path" we may update the air defense echelon," Ihnat says.

He also drew attention to the fact that this complex is not long-range, its radius of action is up to 40 km.

"But a very serious advantage of NASAMS is speed, mobility and powerful maneuvering missiles, which are capable of hitting missiles, including operational-tactical complexes," the spokesman of the Air Force emphasized.