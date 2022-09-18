Counteroffensive of Armed Forces of Ukraine is impressive, but Russian troops have not yet been rejected - head of German Ministry of Defense Lambrecht

The German Ministry of Defense believes that the advance of the Ukrainian military in the east is impressive, but the Russian troops have still not been withdrawn from the territory of Ukraine.

This was stated by the Minister of Defense of Germany, Christine Lambrecht, in a comment to Die Rheinpfalz, Censor.NET informs with reference to RBC-Ukraine.

Lambrecht emphasized that she considers the actions of Ukrainian soldiers at the front "encouraging and impressive."

"But the Russian troops have not yet been rejected. The Inspector General (Bundeswehr Inspector General Eberhard Zorn. - Ed.) made it clear, and I share this assessment," she said.

It should be noted that Zorn previously stated that he doubts a large-scale counteroffensive by the Ukrainian military and allows only "counterattacks that can be used to win back places or separate sections of the front."

