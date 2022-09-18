During September 18, Armed Forces repelled attacks near 8 settlements, - General Staff

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine released operational information regarding the Russian invasion as of 6:00 p.m. on September 18.

The message states: "The two hundred and seventh day of heroic resistance of the Ukrainian nation to the Russian military invasion continues.

The enemy continues to focus its efforts on attempts to fully occupy the Donetsk region, organize defense and hold the captured territories, as well as disrupt the active actions of the Defense Forces in certain areas. He fires at the positions of our troops along the contact line, carries out measures to regroup his units in separate directions, introduces reserves and does not stop conducting aerial reconnaissance.

The enemy does not stop striking the homes of civilians and civilian infrastructure objects, violating the norms of International Humanitarian Law, the laws and customs of war.

During the day, the Russian occupiers launched 3 missile and 11 airstrikes, carried out more than 40 shellings with MSDS on objects on the territory of Ukraine.

The infrastructure of more than 20 settlements was affected, including Kramatorsk, Siversk, Serebryanka, Dvorichna, Kamianka, Spirne, Verkhniokamianske, Krasnohorivka, Novomykhailivka, Neskuchne, Poltavka, Uspenivka, Myroliubivka, Biliaivka, and Vysokopillia.

There remains the threat of air and missile strikes throughout the territory of Ukraine.

The situation in the Volyn and Polissia directions has not changed significantly.

In other directions, the enemy fired from tanks, mortars and artillery, namely:

in the Siversk direction - in the areas of the settlements of Huta-Studenetska of the Chernihiv region and Rozhkovychi, Sosnivka and Katerynivka of the Sumy region;

in the Slobozhansk direction - in the areas of the settlements of Hoptivka, Strelecha, Kozacha Lopan, Kudiivka, Vysoka Yaruha, Vovchansk, Hatishche, Budarky, Kupiansk and Mykolaivka;

in the Kramatorsk direction – Kryva Luka, Piskunivka, Raihorodok, Bilohorivka, Ozerne, Hryhorivka;

in the Bakhmut direction - Mykolaivka, Siversk, Rozdolivka, Soledar, Bakhmutske, Bakhmut, New York, Yakovlivka, Zaitseve and Mayorsk;

in the Avdiivka region – Kostiantynivka, Avdiivka, Kamianka, Opytne, Pervomaiske, Karlivka and Vodiane;

in the Novopavlivsk and Zaporizhzhia directions, about 25 settlements were shelled. In particular, Vuhledar, Prechystivka, Velyka Novosilka, Mykilske, Kamianske, Zaliznychne and Novopavlivka.

In the South Bug direction, the enemy inflicted fire damage along the entire line of contact. More than 30 settlements were shelled. Among them are Ukrainka, Myrne, Kvitneve, Novorosiiske, Kobzartsi and Olhyne.

In connection with the lack of human resources to send to the war in Ukraine, measures of so-called "internal self-mobilization" are being carried out on the territory of the Russian Federation. In the Kursk region, under the guise of recruiting candidates for logistics units, and in the Nizhny Novgorod region, in particular, employees of the "Atomohorona" organization - allegedly for the units of protection of important facilities. Candidates who have signed the contract undergo a one-week rifle training course and are immediately sent to the combat zone for replenishment.

In the temporarily occupied territory of the Luhansk region, in particular in the Bilovodsk district, a new recruitment to the so-called "units of the Ministry of Internal Affairs" has been announced. After significant losses in the battles, most of the full-time employees fled or deserted to the territory of the Russian Federation.

Over the past day, units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine have repelled enemy attacks in the areas of Kupiansk, Hoptivka, Mykolaivka Druha, Vesela Dolyna, Odradivka, Mariinka, Novomykhailivka and Pravdyne settlements.

During the current day, the aviation of the Defense Forces carried out 20 strikes - it was confirmed that 15 areas of concentration of enemy manpower and strongholds and 4 positions of anti-aircraft missile systems were hit.

In addition, our air defense units destroyed one UAV of the occupiers.

Missile forces and artillery fired at more than 20 enemy targets. In particular, at 7 control points and 9 support points and areas of concentration of personnel and military equipment. Air defense facilities and pontoon crossings of the Russian occupiers fell into the affected area."