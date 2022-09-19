In Kherson Oblast Russian occupants force people to build defensive fortifications - Sobolevsky

In Kherson Oblast, Russian invaders are forcing locals to build them defensive fortifications.

It was reported in Telegram by Yury Sobolevsky, First Deputy Chairman of the Kherson Regional Council, informs Censor.NЕТ.

"Once again there have been reports of civilians in the Kherson region being forced into 'public labor,' including during the construction of defensive fortifications," Sobolevsky wrote.

He also called on anyone who suffered from the actions of Russian soldiers to report to the SBU. Anonymity is guaranteed.