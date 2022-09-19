Racists deported over 5,500 Ukrainian children to Russia, - Prosecutor General Kostin

More than 5,500 children have been abducted and sent to the Russian Federation since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin announced this in an interview on the Face The Nation program on the CBS TV channel, Censor.NET informs with reference to "Interfax-Ukraine."

"As of today, we have ... only 53 or 55 children who have returned to Ukraine. Some of them are now in a safe place in Europe. But the number that we have in the Attorney General's Office is thousands and thousands of children that we have "accurate evidence that they were kidnapped and forcibly sent to Russia. We established that more than 5,500 children were abducted and sent to Russia," Kostin said.

At the same time, the Prosecutor General emphasized that "the kidnapping and forcible deportation of our children... to Russia, of course, in my opinion, is an element of potential genocide."

