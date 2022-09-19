ENG
News
"Special operation" in Ukraine is going according to plan, all its goals will be achieved, - Peskov

The Kremlin continues to insist that the so-called "special operation", as the war in Ukraine is called in the Russian Federation, will continue. And all the goals declared by Putin will allegedly be fulfilled.

Kremlin spokesman Dmytro Peskov stated this again, Censor.NET informs.

The "special operation" of the Russian Federation in Ukraine continues according to existing plans, and all its goals will be achieved," said Peskov.

