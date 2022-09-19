Russian troops are trapped between defense forces and right bank of Dnipro in Kherson region. They are demoralized, - OC "South"

The units of the Russian Federation in the south are sandwiched between the defense forces of Ukraine and the right bank.

This was reported by the head of the joint press center of the Defense Forces of the Operational Command "South" Natalia Humeniuk, Censor.NET informs with reference to "Interfax-Ukraine".

"The fire control that we maintain over the crossings and transport arteries across the Dnipro makes them understand that they are sandwiched between the defense forces and the right bank - units that are in this part of the Kherson region. Therefore, they were offered an exit in the form of transition under the auspices of international humanitarian law or to return home, but we need to understand how," Humeniuk said on the air of the national telethon on Monday.

According to her, there is information that the Russian military is demoralized and does not see the purpose of its stay in this direction.

"There is information that they are really demoralized, they really do not see the purpose of their stay in this direction, they see the example of the east, and this inspires them a lot, because they understand that such a course of events is also possible. They see that it is closer to moving forward, laying down their arms, and transferring to the exchange fund, than to move to the border, because Kherson region is far from the border with Russia, unlike Kharkiv region, and they have a significant obstacle on their way - the Dnipro, which in principle, it is currently impassable, impassable, impassable for them," Gumenyuk explained.

The spokeswoman noted that there are cases when the leadership of Russian units contacts representatives of the Armed Forces in order to agree on laying down their weapons.

"But you understand that they are subject to a thorough check, since we talked about the fact that the enemy is insidious, and there can be various provocations, so we check the intentions in many layers," Humeniuk added.