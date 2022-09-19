Bilohorivka has been cleared and is completely under control of Armed Forces, - Haidai

Bilohorivka in Luhansk region has been cleared and is completely under the control of the Armed Forces.

This was announced on Facebook by the head of the Luhansk OVA, Serhii Haidai, Censor.NET informs.

"We should all be patient in anticipation of the large-scale de-occupation of Luhansk region. This process will be much more difficult than in Kharkiv region. There will be a hard fight for every centimeter of Luhansk land. The enemy is preparing for defense, so we will not enter in a "parade". People are waiting for us. We are preparing. The Ukrainian authorities will immediately start working in the deoccupied communities. Time and patience. Follow the official information," he said.

