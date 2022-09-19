ENG
There are no changes in position of German government regarding tanks for Armed Forces, - Finance Minister Lindner

The Minister of Finance of Germany and the leader of the Free Democratic Party, Christian Lindner, does not see any changes in the course of the federal government regarding the supply of Leopard 2 battle tanks to Ukraine

Responding to a question about the statements of German Foreign Minister Annalena Berbock, who called for "quick decisions", Lindner said that he had officially asked whether the position of certain departments regarding the transfer of tanks to Ukraine had changed, Spiegel writes, Censor.NET reports with reference to LigaBusinessInform.

"This cannot be confirmed," Lindner said.

According to his information, at the meetings of the allies in the Ramstein format, an agreement was reached on circular supplies and that "battle tanks of Western production should not be supplied."

