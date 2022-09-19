146 bodies were exhumed in Izium, most of them civilians, including 2 children, - RMA

Some of the bodies exhumed in Izium show signs of violent death.

This was announced by the head of the RMA Oleh Synehubiv, Censor.NET informs.

"During this time, 146 bodies were exhumed, the vast majority of which are civilians, including 2 children. Some of the dead have signs of violent death, there are bodies with tied hands and traces of torture. Mine and explosive injuries were also found among the dead , shrapnel and stab wounds," the message reads.

All bodies are sent for forensic examination to determine the final cause of death.

