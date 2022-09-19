ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube RSS
12338 visitors online
News War in Ukraine War
2 262 15
war (20207) exhumation (42) Izium (96) Synehubiv (248)

146 bodies were exhumed in Izium, most of them civilians, including 2 children, - RMA

News Censor.NET War in Ukraine

ізюм

Some of the bodies exhumed in Izium show signs of violent death.

This was announced by the head of the RMA Oleh Synehubiv, Censor.NET informs.

"During this time, 146 bodies were exhumed, the vast majority of which are civilians, including 2 children. Some of the dead have signs of violent death, there are bodies with tied hands and traces of torture. Mine and explosive injuries were also found among the dead , shrapnel and stab wounds," the message reads.

All bodies are sent for forensic examination to determine the final cause of death.

Watch more: Russian drone "Kartograph" was destroyed in Mykolayiv region. PHOTO

 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET in GoogleNews
 
 